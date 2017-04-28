(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Walking the Walk

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Alvin Pujols 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines, sailors and Department of Defense employees participated in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Walk on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Apr. 28, 2017. The SAPR Walk was held to increase sexual assault awareness and encourage those that have been affected to reach out to the available resources. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alvin Pujols/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking the Walk, by Sgt Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

