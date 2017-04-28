Walking the Walk

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, sailors and Department of Defense employees participated in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Walk on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Apr. 28, 2017. The SAPR Walk was held to increase sexual assault awareness and encourage those that have been affected to reach out to the available resources. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alvin Pujols/Released)