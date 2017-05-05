(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Billet, Ship to Shore Exercise, and Vietnam KIA Remembered (The Corps Report Ep. 100)

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Dana Beesley and Sgt. Remington Hall

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    This week in the Corps, we announce a new billet for E-5's through E-7's, The commandant give his response to the 2016 Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, and Ireland commemorates a Marine KIA from Vietnam, 50 years later.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522855
    VIRIN: 170505-M-XU431-487
    Filename: DOD_104333055
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Billet, Ship to Shore Exercise, and Vietnam KIA Remembered (The Corps Report Ep. 100), by Cpl Dana Beesley and Sgt Remington Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    News
    USMC
    E-5
    Commandant
    Sexual Assault
    Embassy
    E-7
    SAPR
    Marine Corps
    E-6
    billet
    The Corps Report
    Marine Corps News
    S2ME2
    Irish Marine
    New Billet

