    S2ME2 (Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017) II

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    The Navy (All Hands Magazine) and U.S. Marine Corps team officially wrapped up the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and sailors field-tested more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving amphibious assault vehicles. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522844
    VIRIN: 170504-M-WC922-210
    Filename: DOD_104332993
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S2ME2 (Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017) II, by LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    kick off
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    I MHG
    SHIPTOSHORE
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    2017
    Pendleton Marines
    s2me2
    Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise

