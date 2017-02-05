Ophthalmic Technicians at Minot Air Force Base keeping our eyes on the prize.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522836
|VIRIN:
|170502-F-EL214-110
|Filename:
|DOD_104332955
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ophthalmic Technician Mission Highlight, by Amn Dalton Shank, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT