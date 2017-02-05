(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McAdoo Fitness Center PT testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Airman Dalton Shank 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The McAdoo Fitness Center administers PT tests for airmen to assure readiness and physical fitness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522833
    VIRIN: 170502-F-EL214-728
    Filename: DOD_104332949
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McAdoo Fitness Center PT testing, by Amn Dalton Shank, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fitness
    Minot AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT