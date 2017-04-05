Hunt Valley, Md. Company EA Engineering Wins Prestigious EPA Administrator’s Small Business Award

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522828" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Hunt Valley, Maryland small business, EA Engineering, Science & Technology, Inc. the Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor. The award was presented by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt at the 27th Annual EPA Small Business Awards held at EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C.



EA Engineering has served as an EPA contractor specializing in investigation and remediation of potentially contaminated sites across America. The specific work the company was evaluated for to receive this award was for technical work to support all areas of the Superfund Remedial Program. EA Engineering has been evaluated by EPA for over 10 consecutive years for their work on this important program and received overall scores of excellent for all evaluation periods.