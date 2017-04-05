(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hunt Valley, Md. Company EA Engineering Wins Prestigious EPA Administrator’s Small Business Award

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Brian Taylor 

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Hunt Valley, Maryland small business, EA Engineering, Science & Technology, Inc. the Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor. The award was presented by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt at the 27th Annual EPA Small Business Awards held at EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

    EA Engineering has served as an EPA contractor specializing in investigation and remediation of potentially contaminated sites across America. The specific work the company was evaluated for to receive this award was for technical work to support all areas of the Superfund Remedial Program. EA Engineering has been evaluated by EPA for over 10 consecutive years for their work on this important program and received overall scores of excellent for all evaluation periods.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522828
    VIRIN: 170504-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104332899
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunt Valley, Md. Company EA Engineering Wins Prestigious EPA Administrator’s Small Business Award, by Brian Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Inc.
    epa
    Science & Technology
    scott pruitt
    usepa
    EA Engineering
    EPA Small Business Awards

