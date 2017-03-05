(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1/10 conducts its first-ever distributed battery experiment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Young 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines from 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment conducted a distributed battery experiment on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 1-4, 2017. This experiment was conducted to test the feasibility of precision artillery strikes with disbursed gun positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522823
    VIRIN: 170504-M-KK554-001
    Filename: DOD_104332735
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/10 conducts its first-ever distributed battery experiment, by Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    10th Marine Regiment
    M777 howitzer
    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    artillery
    N.C.
    2nd Marine Division
    distributed battery experiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT