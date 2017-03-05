1/10 conducts its first-ever distributed battery experiment

Marines from 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment conducted a distributed battery experiment on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 1-4, 2017. This experiment was conducted to test the feasibility of precision artillery strikes with disbursed gun positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Young)
