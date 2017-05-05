U.S. Marines and Japanese locals celebrate Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on May 5, 2017. Friendship Day builds teamwork and alliance between the Japanese and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522814
|VIRIN:
|170505-M-DC758-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104332720
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017, by LCpl Garett Burns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
