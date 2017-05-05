Japanese local attend the 41st Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day May 5, 2017. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a single-day air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an elevating experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show also encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static aircraft displays, aerial performances and demonstrations, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe)
This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017, by LCpl Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
