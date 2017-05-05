(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japanese local attend the 41st Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day May 5, 2017. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a single-day air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an elevating experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show also encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static aircraft displays, aerial performances and demonstrations, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522809
    VIRIN: 170505-M-HH765-002
    Filename: DOD_104332586
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017, by LCpl Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PACAF
    F-16
    Japan
    U.S.
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Golden Knights
    F/A-18C
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Blue Impulse
    JMSDF
    JGSDF
    Aviation
    MAGTF
    F/A-18D
    MWSS-171
    F-35B Lightning II
    U.S.-Japan Relations
    MV-22B Osprey
    FD17
    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force – Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day Air Show 2017
    Air show: Interoperability
    Whisky Papa
    K/3/8
    MV-22B Troop Insert

