    FW PEV: Marines take to the sea

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment spent a day on the water; not to train, but to fish. The Marines went with local boat captains from the Fort Lauderdale Marina as part of a community relations event for Fleet Week Port Everglades. The event is held annually with fleet week and seeks to give the local community a chance to meet military members during a fun and relaxing day of deep sea fishing. Video includes interviews with both Lance Cpl. Michael Miles and Pfc. Stephen Murphy, both Marines with 3/2. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa/Released)

    This work, FW PEV: Marines take to the sea, by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    II MEF
    Marines
    Fleet Week Port Everglades
    3/2
    FW PEV

