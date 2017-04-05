FW PEV: Marines take to the sea

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment spent a day on the water; not to train, but to fish. The Marines went with local boat captains from the Fort Lauderdale Marina as part of a community relations event for Fleet Week Port Everglades. The event is held annually with fleet week and seeks to give the local community a chance to meet military members during a fun and relaxing day of deep sea fishing. Video includes interviews with both Lance Cpl. Michael Miles and Pfc. Stephen Murphy, both Marines with 3/2. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa/Released)