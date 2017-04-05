Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment spent a day on the water; not to train, but to fish. The Marines went with local boat captains from the Fort Lauderdale Marina as part of a community relations event for Fleet Week Port Everglades. The event is held annually with fleet week and seeks to give the local community a chance to meet military members during a fun and relaxing day of deep sea fishing. Video includes interviews with both Lance Cpl. Michael Miles and Pfc. Stephen Murphy, both Marines with 3/2. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522787
|VIRIN:
|170504-M-GD641-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104332480
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FW PEV: Marines take to the sea, by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT