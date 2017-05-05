(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready We Stand: Our Diverse Guard

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Leanna Litsch 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    As part of Diversity Month, the Oklahoma National Guard Office of Public Affairs has produced a video of eight Service Members, as both Guardsmen and Civilians.

    Our Guard is diverse, not only in race and ethnicity, but in careers and culture. We are community. We are among the few who answer the call to both State and Nation. We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, and We Stand Ready.

    Executive Producer: Lt. Col. Lindy White
    Producer: Cheryl Thomas
    Director & Editor: 1st Lt. Leanna Litsch
    Lighting Director: Staff Sgt. Christopher Bruce
    Production Assistant: Sgt. 1st Class Amber Osei
    Music: Ross Bugden

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 11:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 522773
    VIRIN: 170505-A-NK138-000
    Filename: DOD_104332451
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready We Stand: Our Diverse Guard, by 1LT Leanna Litsch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Diversity
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard

