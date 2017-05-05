(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sharing the waterways

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Jorgensen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Members of the Cuyahoga River Safety Task Force share important safety information about operating paddle craft on the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland in this video released May 5, 2017. Kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders, and operators of other human-powered craft are highly encouraged to heed the safety advice contained in this video while operating on rivers and other crowded waterways. (Video courtesy of Cuyahoga River Safety Task Force)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522761
    VIRIN: 170505-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_104332172
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing the waterways, by CPO Lauren Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kayak
    Coast Guard
    Paddle
    SUP
    paddleboard
    Share the waterways
    sharing the waterways

