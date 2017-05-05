Members of the Cuyahoga River Safety Task Force share important safety information about operating paddle craft on the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland in this video released May 5, 2017. Kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders, and operators of other human-powered craft are highly encouraged to heed the safety advice contained in this video while operating on rivers and other crowded waterways. (Video courtesy of Cuyahoga River Safety Task Force)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522761
|VIRIN:
|170505-G-G0109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104332172
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
This work, Sharing the waterways, by CPO Lauren Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
