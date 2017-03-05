(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Transportation Support Battalion HST

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Pfc. Scarlet Sharp 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion (TSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics group, participate in helicopter support team training at Landing Zone Albatross on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 3, 2017. 2nd TSB conducted the training in order to maintain operational readiness.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by PFC Scarlet A. Sharp)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Transportation Support Battalion HST, by PFC Scarlet Sharp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Helicopter Support Team
    2nd MLG
    HST
    Helicopter
    Combat Camera
    Camp Lejeune
    COMCAM
    NC
    HQ Co.
    Marines: Marine Corps
    2017
    HQ Reg
    2DMLG
    2nd TSB
    2D Transportation Support Battalion
    2D TSB
    May 2017

