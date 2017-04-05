(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    International Firefighters' Day

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.04.2017

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    ANSBACH, Germany (May 5, 2017) - The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Fire and
    Emergency Services hosted a ceremony for International Firefighters' Day Thursday at the Katterbach Kaserne fire station. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Firefighters' Day, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

