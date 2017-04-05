ANSBACH, Germany (May 5, 2017) - The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Fire and
Emergency Services hosted a ceremony for International Firefighters' Day Thursday at the Katterbach Kaserne fire station. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach).
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 08:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522746
|VIRIN:
|170504-A-WP262-020
|Filename:
|DOD_104331161
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, International Firefighters' Day, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT