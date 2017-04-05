1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment Change of Command

1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment held their Change of Command in Adazi, Latvia. 1st BN., 68th Armor Reg. is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner
Interview with
LTC Jonathan Kluck, Commander of 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment
