    1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment Change of Command

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment held their Change of Command in Adazi, Latvia. 1st BN., 68th Armor Reg. is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.

    Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner

    Interview with
    LTC Jonathan Kluck, Commander of 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 05:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522734
    VIRIN: 170504-A-KQ181-577
    Filename: DOD_104331020
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment Change of Command, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    4ID
    Interoperability
    Fort Carson
    3BCT
    Change of Command
    USAREUR
    1-68
    Latvia
    Adazi
    OAR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    #StrongEurope
    #U.S.ArmyEurope

