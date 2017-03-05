U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keith Beardsley, Phantom Warrior Academy, III Corps, instructs Soldiers from the 48th Chemical Brigade on aircraft hand and arm signals at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 3, 2017. The 48th Chemical Brigade will be conducting a slingload operation, which requires ground guiding an aircraft. (U.S. Army Video by Spc Jordan Buck)
This work, Dragon Fire, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
