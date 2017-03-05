U.S. Soldiers assigned to 48th Chemical Brigade, decontaminate armored vehicles at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 2, 2017. There are five stages in the thorough decontamination process where Soldiers, their gear, and vehicles must go through in order to be decontaminated and cleared before they can continue with their mission. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jordan Buck)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 00:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522714
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-BW099-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104330457
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dragon Fire, by SGT Kalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
