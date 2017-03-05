(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dragon Fire

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Kalie Jones 

    55th Combat Camera

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 48th Chemical Brigade, decontaminate armored vehicles at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 2, 2017. There are five stages in the thorough decontamination process where Soldiers, their gear, and vehicles must go through in order to be decontaminated and cleared before they can continue with their mission. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jordan Buck)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522714
    VIRIN: 170502-A-BW099-0003
    Filename: DOD_104330457
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Fire, by SGT Kalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    USA
    Army
    Dragon Fire
    48th Chemical Brigade
    Yakima Training Center
    Washinton
    20th CBRNE Command

