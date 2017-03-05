Dragon Fire

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 48th Chemical Brigade, decontaminate armored vehicles at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 2, 2017. There are five stages in the thorough decontamination process where Soldiers, their gear, and vehicles must go through in order to be decontaminated and cleared before they can continue with their mission. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jordan Buck)