U.S. Soldiers assigned to 22nd Chemical Batallion, 48th Chemical Brigade, and 53rd Ordnance Company (EOD), conduct a confirm or deny for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazardous materials and render an improvised eplosive device safe at Satsop, Wash., May 2, 2017. Dragon Fire is a bilateral excercise between the 48th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade and the German Bundswehr CBRN Defense Command. It also serves as the culmination training event and validation excercise for the 22nd CBRN Battalion. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Derrick Maragh)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 00:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522706
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-MX465-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104329639
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SATSOP, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dragon Fire, by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
