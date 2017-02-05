video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522706" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 22nd Chemical Batallion, 48th Chemical Brigade, and 53rd Ordnance Company (EOD), conduct a confirm or deny for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazardous materials and render an improvised eplosive device safe at Satsop, Wash., May 2, 2017. Dragon Fire is a bilateral excercise between the 48th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade and the German Bundswehr CBRN Defense Command. It also serves as the culmination training event and validation excercise for the 22nd CBRN Battalion. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Derrick Maragh)