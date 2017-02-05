(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dragon Fire

    SATSOP, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Spc. Derrick C Maragh 

    55th Combat Camera

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 22nd Chemical Batallion, 48th Chemical Brigade, and 53rd Ordnance Company (EOD), conduct a confirm or deny for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazardous materials and render an improvised eplosive device safe at Satsop, Wash., May 2, 2017. Dragon Fire is a bilateral excercise between the 48th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade and the German Bundswehr CBRN Defense Command. It also serves as the culmination training event and validation excercise for the 22nd CBRN Battalion. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Derrick Maragh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522706
    VIRIN: 170502-A-MX465-003
    Filename: DOD_104329639
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: SATSOP, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Fire, by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    Biological
    Radiological
    CBRN
    EOD
    Dragon Fire
    48th Chemical Brigade
    22nd Chemical Battalion 53rd Ordnance Compay

