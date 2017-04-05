U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Tiltrotar Squadron (VMM-164), Marine Air Group (MAG 16), 3d Marine Aircraft Wing (3d MAW), takes off during a Wild Fire Demonstration on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, San Diego Calif., May 4, 2017. This demonstration was conducted to simulate immediate response action drills according to established procedures during a fire event. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Barriospirela/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 00:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522703
|VIRIN:
|170504-M-JI182-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104329408
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Wild Fire Demo, by LCpl daniel barrios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
