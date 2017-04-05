2017 Wild Fire Demo

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522703" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Tiltrotar Squadron (VMM-164), Marine Air Group (MAG 16), 3d Marine Aircraft Wing (3d MAW), takes off during a Wild Fire Demonstration on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, San Diego Calif., May 4, 2017. This demonstration was conducted to simulate immediate response action drills according to established procedures during a fire event. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Barriospirela/Released)