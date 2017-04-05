(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Wild Fire Demo

    PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. daniel barrios 

    3D Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Tiltrotar Squadron (VMM-164), Marine Air Group (MAG 16), 3d Marine Aircraft Wing (3d MAW), takes off during a Wild Fire Demonstration on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, San Diego Calif., May 4, 2017. This demonstration was conducted to simulate immediate response action drills according to established procedures during a fire event. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Barriospirela/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 00:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522703
    VIRIN: 170504-M-JI182-001
    Filename: DOD_104329408
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Wild Fire Demo, by LCpl daniel barrios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    osprey
    wild fire
    california
    combat camera
    bambi bucket
    mv22b
    pendlenton

