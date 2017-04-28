Language gaps and barriers are a constant reminder of serving in a foreign country. Army Sergeant Ryan Sharp takes us to an event that aims to bridge the gap. As part of the expo, the final day was a trip to the demilitarized zone. Produced by Sgt. Ryan Sharp. Soundbites from Lt. Col. Austin Hamner, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 07:52
|Location:
|KR
This work, Tech Net Korea, by SGT Ryan Sharp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
