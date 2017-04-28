(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tech Net Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Sharp 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Language gaps and barriers are a constant reminder of serving in a foreign country. Army Sergeant Ryan Sharp takes us to an event that aims to bridge the gap. As part of the expo, the final day was a trip to the demilitarized zone. Produced by Sgt. Ryan Sharp. Soundbites from Lt. Col. Austin Hamner, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 07:52
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Net Korea, by SGT Ryan Sharp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Korea
    US Forces Korea
    KIMA
    DICA

