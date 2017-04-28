Tech Net Korea

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Language gaps and barriers are a constant reminder of serving in a foreign country. Army Sergeant Ryan Sharp takes us to an event that aims to bridge the gap. As part of the expo, the final day was a trip to the demilitarized zone. Produced by Sgt. Ryan Sharp. Soundbites from Lt. Col. Austin Hamner, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal.