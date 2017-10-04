(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Sanno Concierge Shares Her Story

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    The New Sanno Hotel allows service members and their families stay in downtown Tokyo while being aided by an English speaking staff. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from the hotel, where one worker shares her story.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sanno Concierge Shares Her Story, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Tokyo
    New Sanno Hotel
    Ryoko Kitamura

