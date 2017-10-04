The New Sanno Hotel allows service members and their families stay in downtown Tokyo while being aided by an English speaking staff. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from the hotel, where one worker shares her story.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 22:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522690
|VIRIN:
|170410-F-TO545-222
|Filename:
|DOD_104328891
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Sanno Concierge Shares Her Story, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
