Life Jacket Debate

Real quotes from focus groups conducted with adult men who don’t wear life jackets or only wear them when they think they are needed. This is an interesting debate that could save your life or the life of someone you care about, so please share it.

Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com