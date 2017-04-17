A new batch of men and women stepped on Parris Island’s iconic yellow footprints April 17, 2017, for a chance to earn the title U.S. Marine. If successful in training, these men and women, now recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, will claim the title Marine and represent the selflessness and military virtue the Corps proudly upholds. Both companies are scheduled to graduate July 14, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
This work, Parris Island recruits take first steps to earning Marine title, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
