(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Parris Island recruits take first steps to earning Marine title

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    A new batch of men and women stepped on Parris Island’s iconic yellow footprints April 17, 2017, for a chance to earn the title U.S. Marine. If successful in training, these men and women, now recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, will claim the title Marine and represent the selflessness and military virtue the Corps proudly upholds. Both companies are scheduled to graduate July 14, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 22:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522673
    VIRIN: 170417-M-RK242-001
    Filename: DOD_104328706
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island recruits take first steps to earning Marine title, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Drill
    Recruit
    Corps
    Island
    Marines
    Training
    Parris
    Instrcutor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT