Coast Guard 13th District holds change-of-command ceremony in Seattle

Rear Adm. David G. Throop relieved Rear Adm. Mark E. Butt as commander of the 13th Coast Guard District in a change-of-command ceremony held at Base Seattle, May 4, 2017.



The Coast Guard 13th District commander is responsible for overseeing all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest, including the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, which include more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways and a 125 nautical mile international border with Canada.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross.