    Coast Guard 13th District holds change-of-command ceremony in Seattle

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Rear Adm. David G. Throop relieved Rear Adm. Mark E. Butt as commander of the 13th Coast Guard District in a change-of-command ceremony held at Base Seattle, May 4, 2017.

    The Coast Guard 13th District commander is responsible for overseeing all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest, including the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, which include more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways and a 125 nautical mile international border with Canada.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522670
    VIRIN: 170604-G-LB229-0001
    Filename: DOD_104328640
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard 13th District holds change-of-command ceremony in Seattle, by PO3 Amanda Norcross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Seattle
    change-of-command
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Adm. Fred M. Midgette
    Adm. David G. Throop
    Adm. Mark Butt

