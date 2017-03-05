Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a loading exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 3, 2017. HMLA-169 is the first fully upgraded Marine Squadron to maintain UH-1Y and AH-1Z Viper helicopters. The squadron is currently supporting two Marine Expeditionary Units and a Unit Deployment Program simultaneously. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 00:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522660
|VIRIN:
|170503-M-AG794-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104328570
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMLA-169 and MAG-39 Load Ex, by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
