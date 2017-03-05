(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMLA-169 and MAG-39 Load Ex

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor 

    3D Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a loading exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 3, 2017. HMLA-169 is the first fully upgraded Marine Squadron to maintain UH-1Y and AH-1Z Viper helicopters. The squadron is currently supporting two Marine Expeditionary Units and a Unit Deployment Program simultaneously. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 00:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522660
    VIRIN: 170503-M-AG794-0001
    Filename: DOD_104328570
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 and MAG-39 Load Ex, by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cobra
    HMLA-169
    Marines
    MAG-39
    Load Ex

