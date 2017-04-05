(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SSC TV's S2ME2 RECAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Aaron Lebsack 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

    "The Navy and Marine Corps team officially wrapped up the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation (S2ME2) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (ANTX17) this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and Sailors field-tested more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracs. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace. Academia, Scientists, Military Warfighter Laboratories and Commercial Industry spent the past two weeks testing and evaluating their technologies alongside the warfighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 18:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522656
    VIRIN: 170504-N-ZB499-001
    Filename: DOD_104328560
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSC TV's S2ME2 RECAP, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    unmanned
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Technology
    US Navy
    Warfighter
    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific
    SSC Pacific
    autonomy
    S2ME2
    ANTX17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT