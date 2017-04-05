SSC TV's S2ME2 RECAP

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"The Navy and Marine Corps team officially wrapped up the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation (S2ME2) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (ANTX17) this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and Sailors field-tested more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracs. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace. Academia, Scientists, Military Warfighter Laboratories and Commercial Industry spent the past two weeks testing and evaluating their technologies alongside the warfighter.