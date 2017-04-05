"The Navy and Marine Corps team officially wrapped up the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation (S2ME2) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (ANTX17) this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and Sailors field-tested more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracs. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace. Academia, Scientists, Military Warfighter Laboratories and Commercial Industry spent the past two weeks testing and evaluating their technologies alongside the warfighter.
This work, SSC TV's S2ME2 RECAP, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
