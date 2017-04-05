On this look around the Air Force, Female Airmen have 12 months after childbirth to decide if they will separate from service, Course 15 is replaced by NCO DLC, and the Air Force sponsors a cyber security hacking contest.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 17:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|522648
|VIRIN:
|170505-F-EP519-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104328459
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Diversity and Inclusion, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
