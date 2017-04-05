(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: Diversity and Inclusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, Female Airmen have 12 months after childbirth to decide if they will separate from service, Course 15 is replaced by NCO DLC, and the Air Force sponsors a cyber security hacking contest.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 17:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 522648
    VIRIN: 170505-F-EP519-001
    Filename: DOD_104328459
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Diversity and Inclusion, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pregnancy
    cyber security
    hacking
    ATAF
    Featured Videos
    course 14
    NCO DLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT