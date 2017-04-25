Glory Trip 220: An Aircrew's Perspective

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Lloyd Buzzell, 20th Air Force vice commander and U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Carter, deputy missile combat crew commander-airborne assigned to the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron (STOS) at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., discuss the importance of the airborne control launch system and its launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) aboard a U.S. Navy E-6 Mercury Aircraft belonging to the Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 3 (VQ-3) at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., off the shores of Vandenberg Air Force Base, California during Glory Trip 220, Apr. 26, 2017. Glory Trip is an operational test launch which continues a long history of Western Range launches used to verify, validate and improve the capability of the nation’s ICBM force. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Daniel Fernandez)