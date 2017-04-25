(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Glory Trip 220: An Aircrew's Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Fernandez 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lloyd Buzzell, 20th Air Force vice commander and U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Carter, deputy missile combat crew commander-airborne assigned to the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron (STOS) at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., discuss the importance of the airborne control launch system and its launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) aboard a U.S. Navy E-6 Mercury Aircraft belonging to the Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 3 (VQ-3) at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., off the shores of Vandenberg Air Force Base, California during Glory Trip 220, Apr. 26, 2017. Glory Trip is an operational test launch which continues a long history of Western Range launches used to verify, validate and improve the capability of the nation’s ICBM force. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Daniel Fernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 16:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522634
    VIRIN: 170425-F-IB792-0152
    Filename: DOD_104328346
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Glory Trip 220: An Aircrew's Perspective, by SrA Daniel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    USSTRATCOM
    ICBM
    Minuteman III
    625th Strategic Operations Squadron
    Glory Trip
    E-6 Mercury
    Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT