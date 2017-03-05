MCAS Cherry Point wins Outstanding Marine Corps Non-Tactical Fuel Activity of the Year award

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522613" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and civilians with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point fuels department earned the Outstanding Marine Corps Non-Tactical Fuel Activity of the Year award April 11, 2017. Some of the criteria considered during evaluation for the award included training, quality surveillance, facilities engineering management, safety, environmental management, and significant accomplishments. The MCAS Cherry Point fuels department stood out among their competition across the Marine Corps to earn the prestigious award. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)