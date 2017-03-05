Marines and civilians with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point fuels department earned the Outstanding Marine Corps Non-Tactical Fuel Activity of the Year award April 11, 2017. Some of the criteria considered during evaluation for the award included training, quality surveillance, facilities engineering management, safety, environmental management, and significant accomplishments. The MCAS Cherry Point fuels department stood out among their competition across the Marine Corps to earn the prestigious award. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)
This work, MCAS Cherry Point wins Outstanding Marine Corps Non-Tactical Fuel Activity of the Year award, by Cpl Mackenzie Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
