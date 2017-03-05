Razorback Report May Edition

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522590" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

News and information from the 188th Wing.



In this edition:

1. Chief Master Sgt. Magda Hamblin on promotion eligibility factors

2. 2018 U.S. Armed Forces Blended Retirement System

3. Van Buren students receive base tour

4. Brig. Gen. Tamhra Hutchins-Frye speaks about being a leader

5. Chaplain Tom Smith on the importance of time

6. Director of the Air National Guard visits the 188th Wing

6. Spotlight from 188th Communications Flight

7. Around the Air Force



Want to join the 188th? The Air National Guard now has over 20 career fields with enlistment bonuses up to $20,000, and 100% college tuition assistance.



For more information call Master Sergeant Eric Martin in recruiting at (479) 573-5138 or Technical Sergeant Katie Higginbotham at (479) 573-5728.



Website: http://www.188wg.ang.af.mil//

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/188thWing/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/188thWG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/188thwing/

High Resolution Images: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/188wg/