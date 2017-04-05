AFRL/RX: The Principal Expert in Materials & Manufacturing for the Air Force

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate is the only organization with the mission and capability to cover the entire life cycle of aerospace materials for the nation – from discovery through processing, development and manufacturing, to sustainment of fielded systems. Our world-class workforce of nearly 1,000 full-time scientists and engineers operating over 300 laboratory modules ensures the Air Force is the leader in materials applications and manufacturing processes to defend the United States against all adversaries today and tomorrow.