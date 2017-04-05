(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFRL/RX: The Principal Expert in Materials & Manufacturing for the Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law

    88th Air Base Wing

    AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate is the only organization with the mission and capability to cover the entire life cycle of aerospace materials for the nation – from discovery through processing, development and manufacturing, to sustainment of fielded systems. Our world-class workforce of nearly 1,000 full-time scientists and engineers operating over 300 laboratory modules ensures the Air Force is the leader in materials applications and manufacturing processes to defend the United States against all adversaries today and tomorrow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522529
    VIRIN: 170504-F-CA439-0001
    Filename: DOD_104327077
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL/RX: The Principal Expert in Materials & Manufacturing for the Air Force, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    engineer
    science
    materials
    RX
    AFRL
    scientist
    technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT