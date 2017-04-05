AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate is the only organization with the mission and capability to cover the entire life cycle of aerospace materials for the nation – from discovery through processing, development and manufacturing, to sustainment of fielded systems. Our world-class workforce of nearly 1,000 full-time scientists and engineers operating over 300 laboratory modules ensures the Air Force is the leader in materials applications and manufacturing processes to defend the United States against all adversaries today and tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522529
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-CA439-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327077
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, AFRL/RX: The Principal Expert in Materials & Manufacturing for the Air Force, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
