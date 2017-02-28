(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRL/RX Broll Part 3

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Research Laboratory's Materials and Manufacturing Directorate develops materials, processes, and advanced manufacturing technologies for aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, rockets, and ground-based systems and their structural, electronic and optical components. Broll features video of employees working in various labs and timelapse of building.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 08:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522514
    VIRIN: 170228-F-CA439-0003
    Filename: DOD_104326723
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL/RX Broll Part 3, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    science
    materials
    RX
    AFRL
    technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    manufacturing

