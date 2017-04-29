CTC instructors lead grenade training

Soldiers from the 1st Airmobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade practice employing grenades at the Yavoriv CTC on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near Yavoriv, Ukraine on April 29, 2017.
CTC trainers, partnered with Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are building professionalism within the Ukrainian military through structured training. The 45th IBCT is deployed as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and is paired with Canadian, U.K., Polish, Lithuanian, and Danish service members. The mission of JMTG-U is to build the CTC's training capacity.
