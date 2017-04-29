(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTC instructors lead grenade training

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    04.29.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher and Sgt. Anthony Jones

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from the 1st Airmobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade practice employing grenades at the Yavoriv CTC on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near Yavoriv, Ukraine on April 29, 2017.

    CTC trainers, partnered with Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are building professionalism within the Ukrainian military through structured training. The 45th IBCT is deployed as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and is paired with Canadian, U.K., Polish, Lithuanian, and Danish service members. The mission of JMTG-U is to build the CTC's training capacity.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTC instructors lead grenade training, by 1LT Kayla Christopher and SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

