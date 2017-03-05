The 22nd Expeditionary Refueling Squadron got together to commemorate the loss of Captain Victoria Pinckney, Captain Tyler Voss and TSt Tre Mackey.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 04:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522489
|VIRIN:
|170503-F-UD206-059
|Filename:
|DOD_104326470
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shell 77 memorial, by A1C Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
