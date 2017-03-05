(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shell 77 memorial

    TURKEY

    05.03.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Voigt 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    The 22nd Expeditionary Refueling Squadron got together to commemorate the loss of Captain Victoria Pinckney, Captain Tyler Voss and TSt Tre Mackey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 04:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shell 77 memorial, by A1C Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Shell 77

