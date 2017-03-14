Located at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense's STARBASE program in Puerto Rico is changing the lives of elementary school children within the community.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 21:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522448
|VIRIN:
|170503-Z-HT750-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104325157
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, STARBASE in Puerto Rico: Helping children reach the stars., by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT