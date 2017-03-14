(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STARBASE in Puerto Rico: Helping children reach the stars.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo 

    156th Airlift Wing

    Located at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense's STARBASE program in Puerto Rico is changing the lives of elementary school children within the community.

    Air National Guard
    Children
    Community
    National Guard
    Starbase
    156th AW

