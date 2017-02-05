(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 81 miles off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A 66-year-old woman is in stable condition at Hilo Medical Center on Big Island after being medically evacuated by a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, May 2, 2017. The Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point successfully conducted the hoist of the woman, reportedly suffering from abdominal trauma, from cruise ship Emerald Princess 81 miles offshore Oahu and transported her to awaiting EMS at Hilo International Airport. She was then further transported to Hilo Medical Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522444
    VIRIN: 170502-G-G0214-100
    Filename: DOD_104325036
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 81 miles off Oahu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard Fourteenth District
    Emerald Princess

