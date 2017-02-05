Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 81 miles off Oahu

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 66-year-old woman is in stable condition at Hilo Medical Center on Big Island after being medically evacuated by a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, May 2, 2017. The Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point successfully conducted the hoist of the woman, reportedly suffering from abdominal trauma, from cruise ship Emerald Princess 81 miles offshore Oahu and transported her to awaiting EMS at Hilo International Airport. She was then further transported to Hilo Medical Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)