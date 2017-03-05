(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard offloads $56 million of cocaine in St. Petersburg

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon, an 87-foot Coast Patrol Boat homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida, offload 1,735 kilograms of cocaine, an estimated wholesale value of $56 million and transfer custody of eight suspected drug smugglers Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida. The contraband and suspected smugglers were interdicted during four separate cases supporting Operation Martillo, a joint interagency and multi-national collaborative effort among 14 Western Hemisphere and European nations to stop the flow of illicit cargo by Transnational Criminal Organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522441
    VIRIN: 170503-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_104325003
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads $56 million of cocaine in St. Petersburg, by PO1 Michael De Nyse, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

