    Desert Vision

    KUWAIT

    04.14.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Graves 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    The third edition of the Desert Vision newscast. Sgt. Bethany Huff and Sgt. Marty Borton host the latest in events for the U.S. Army Central area of operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 05:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 522439
    VIRIN: 170414-A-AJ198-648
    Filename: DOD_104325001
    Length: 00:22:00
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Vision, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    newscast
    camp
    desert
    arifjan
    vision
    central
    kuwait
    US ARCENT

