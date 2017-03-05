Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt met with U.S. Senator John Barrasso (WY) to discuss environmental and economic issues important to both the nation and the people of Wyoming.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 18:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
This work, Administrator Pruitt and Sen. John Barrasso discuss environmental and economic issues, by Jini Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
