video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522379" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) assets, Commander, Task Group 75.15 and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, participate in combined joint logistics over the shore off the coast of Dogu Beach, Republic of Korea, during Operation Pacific Reach Exercise 2017 (OPRex17). OPRex17 is a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the ROK-U.S. alliance by exercising an area distribution center, an air terminal supply point, combined joint logistics over-the-shore, the use of rail, inland waterways, and the coastal lift operations to validate the operational reach concept. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey Lee)