    Combined Joint Logistics Over the Shore

    POHANG, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Torrey Lee 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) assets, Commander, Task Group 75.15 and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, participate in combined joint logistics over the shore off the coast of Dogu Beach, Republic of Korea, during Operation Pacific Reach Exercise 2017 (OPRex17). OPRex17 is a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the ROK-U.S. alliance by exercising an area distribution center, an air terminal supply point, combined joint logistics over-the-shore, the use of rail, inland waterways, and the coastal lift operations to validate the operational reach concept. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 17:17
    This work, Combined Joint Logistics Over the Shore, by PO1 Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    coast guard
    navy
    ROK
    NCHB 1
    pohang
    CJLOTS
    dogu beach
    operation Pacific Reach
    OPREX17
    OPREX
    CTF 75.15

