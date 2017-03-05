Mississippi Air National Guardsmen say they appreciate the public's help when attempting to safely transport large amounts of military equipment and personnel. The 255th Air Control Squadron left its facility on Hewes Avenue in Gulfport headed to Florida. More than 40 Airmen traveled to Eglin Air Force Base in Valparaiso, Florida, for their annual training. For safety reasons, convoys must travel at a slower speed than the general public. Guardsmen ask that when drivers see a line of military vehicles, they cautiously pass in the left hand lane.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 16:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522370
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-LV709-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104324323
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MS, US
This work, Convoy - VOS, by A. Danielle Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
