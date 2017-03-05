Convoy - VOS

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mississippi Air National Guardsmen say they appreciate the public's help when attempting to safely transport large amounts of military equipment and personnel. The 255th Air Control Squadron left its facility on Hewes Avenue in Gulfport headed to Florida. More than 40 Airmen traveled to Eglin Air Force Base in Valparaiso, Florida, for their annual training. For safety reasons, convoys must travel at a slower speed than the general public. Guardsmen ask that when drivers see a line of military vehicles, they cautiously pass in the left hand lane.