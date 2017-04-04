(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    134th ARW Gets New Communications Tower

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    241st EIS was on site at the 134 ARW to install a 50-foot tower to improve
    communications between the command post and aircraft on the ground.
    Interviews with Tech. Sgt. Timothy Holcomb, Team Chief from the 241st and
    Master Sgt. Butch Davis, a Communications Specialist with the 134 ARW.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522337
    VIRIN: 170405-F-GX596-001
    Filename: DOD_104323930
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW Gets New Communications Tower, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Communication
    Louisville
    Flight Equipment
    TN
    Knoxville
    Tower
    Air Operations
    Construction
    Chattanooga
    Radio Tower
    134th ARW
    241st EIS
    McGhee Tyson Air Base

