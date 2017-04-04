134th ARW Gets New Communications Tower

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241st EIS was on site at the 134 ARW to install a 50-foot tower to improve

communications between the command post and aircraft on the ground.

Interviews with Tech. Sgt. Timothy Holcomb, Team Chief from the 241st and

Master Sgt. Butch Davis, a Communications Specialist with the 134 ARW.