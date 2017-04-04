241st EIS was on site at the 134 ARW to install a 50-foot tower to improve
communications between the command post and aircraft on the ground.
Interviews with Tech. Sgt. Timothy Holcomb, Team Chief from the 241st and
Master Sgt. Butch Davis, a Communications Specialist with the 134 ARW.
This work, 134th ARW Gets New Communications Tower, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
