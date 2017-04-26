(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBRN Training Week

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Cpl. James Trevino 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group conducted Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) readiness training aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 26, 2017. The Marines conducted the week long CBRN training to maintain readiness for possible future operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522333
    VIRIN: 170426-M-XF182-001
    Filename: DOD_104323806
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Training Week, by Cpl James Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    CBRN
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Readiness Training
    1st Maintenance Battalion
    Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear

