U.S. Marines with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group conducted Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) readiness training aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 26, 2017. The Marines conducted the week long CBRN training to maintain readiness for possible future operations.
Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 15:04
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
This work, CBRN Training Week, by Cpl James Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
