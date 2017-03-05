video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Archives Footage – Burial Ceremony of U.S. Servicemen at Tonga Tabu.



Local ID Number: 428-NPC-50699



Creator: Department of Defense. Department of the Navy. Naval Photographic Center.



Produced: July 31, 1942



This film shows footage of the burial of ten U.S. Navy (USN) enlisted men who died in the Coral Sea Battle. It shows the bodies as they were removed from passenger ship USS Solace. Queen Salote Tupou, Queen of Tonga, had donated land on the island of Tonga Tabu for a cemetery on July 31, 1942.