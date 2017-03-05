National Archives Footage – Burial Ceremony of U.S. Servicemen at Tonga Tabu.
Local ID Number: 428-NPC-50699
Creator: Department of Defense. Department of the Navy. Naval Photographic Center.
Produced: July 31, 1942
This film shows footage of the burial of ten U.S. Navy (USN) enlisted men who died in the Coral Sea Battle. It shows the bodies as they were removed from passenger ship USS Solace. Queen Salote Tupou, Queen of Tonga, had donated land on the island of Tonga Tabu for a cemetery on July 31, 1942.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522311
|VIRIN:
|170503-N-NO147-449
|Filename:
|DOD_104323616
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Burial Ceremony of U.S. Servicemen at Tonga Tabu, by PO1 Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
