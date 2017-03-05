(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Burial Ceremony of U.S. Servicemen at Tonga Tabu

    05.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    National Archives Footage – Burial Ceremony of U.S. Servicemen at Tonga Tabu.

    Local ID Number: 428-NPC-50699

    Creator: Department of Defense. Department of the Navy. Naval Photographic Center.

    Produced: July 31, 1942

    This film shows footage of the burial of ten U.S. Navy (USN) enlisted men who died in the Coral Sea Battle. It shows the bodies as they were removed from passenger ship USS Solace. Queen Salote Tupou, Queen of Tonga, had donated land on the island of Tonga Tabu for a cemetery on July 31, 1942.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522311
    VIRIN: 170503-N-NO147-449
    Filename: DOD_104323616
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burial Ceremony of U.S. Servicemen at Tonga Tabu, by PO1 Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Battle of Coral Sea

