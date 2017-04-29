WTI 2-17: MWSS-271 FARP Operations

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 conduct forward arming and refueling point operations during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor 2-17 course near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, AZ, April 29, 2017. The mission of the FARP is to provide fuel and ordnance necessary for rotary and fixed-winged aircraft while in a forward-deployed environment. WTI is a seven-week period of instruction that incorporates Marine Corps planning and implementation of advanced air and ground tactics through a series of escalating evolutions to produce certified Weapons and Tactics Instructors. MWSS-271 is assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)