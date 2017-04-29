Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 conduct forward arming and refueling point operations during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor 2-17 course near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, AZ, April 29, 2017. The mission of the FARP is to provide fuel and ordnance necessary for rotary and fixed-winged aircraft while in a forward-deployed environment. WTI is a seven-week period of instruction that incorporates Marine Corps planning and implementation of advanced air and ground tactics through a series of escalating evolutions to produce certified Weapons and Tactics Instructors. MWSS-271 is assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 13:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522306
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-YO095-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104323602
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WTI 2-17: MWSS-271 FARP Operations, by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT