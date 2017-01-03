‘Elves vs Trolls’ – Fighting Disinformation in Lithuania - Master No Subs

In Lithuania, elves no longer only live in fantasy books – every day, they fight a real battle against fake news trolls on the Internet. Russian-backed disinformation activities on social and traditional media in the country is considered by Lithuanian authorities as a “high-level security threat” and has been included as one of the major issues in the 2017 National Security Threat Assessment report issued by Lithuania’s State Security Department.
NATOChannel met Ričardas Savukynas, one of the elves that fight against Russian disinformation spread by trolls on social media, and talked to him about his group’s activities to counter them.
