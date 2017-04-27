The soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conducted a series of tough mental and physical challenges in support of the brigades' Sexual Harrassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522279
|VIRIN:
|170427-A-QO000-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104323329
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd IDSB Conducts SHARP Stakes, by SFC Ben Navratil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
