    3rd IDSB Conducts SHARP Stakes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Navratil 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    The soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conducted a series of tough mental and physical challenges in support of the brigades' Sexual Harrassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522279
    VIRIN: 170427-A-QO000-001
    Filename: DOD_104323329
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd IDSB Conducts SHARP Stakes, by SFC Ben Navratil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    prevention
    sexual assault
    fort stewart
    sustainment brigade
    3rd infantry division
    resiliency
    sexual harrassment
    SHARP
    not in my squad

