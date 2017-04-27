(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Through Their Eyes Military Child

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Military children see the world their parents live from a unique perspective. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 29, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted military children aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. April 27, 2017. Bring your child to work day was an opportunity for children to learn about their parent’s job within the squadron. Service members are important to their commanders, but it doesn’t stop there. The families of those service members are just as important; especially the children. The children’s parents are Marines and Sailors assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522275
    VIRIN: 170427-M-CM692-872
    Filename: DOD_104323166
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through Their Eyes Military Child, by Cpl Mackenzie Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

