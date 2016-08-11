New Marines Pass Final Inspection on Parris Island

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed their battalion commander’s inspection Nov. 8, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. During the inspection, recruits are assessed on their uniform, bearing, knowledge and discipline. The inspection is the final graduation requirement for new Marines. Mike Company is scheduled to graduate Nov. 10, 2016. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)