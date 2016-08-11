(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Marines Pass Final Inspection on Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    New Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed their battalion commander’s inspection Nov. 8, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. During the inspection, recruits are assessed on their uniform, bearing, knowledge and discipline. The inspection is the final graduation requirement for new Marines. Mike Company is scheduled to graduate Nov. 10, 2016. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 08:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522260
    VIRIN: 161108-M-MF691-001
    Filename: DOD_104323004
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Marines Pass Final Inspection on Parris Island, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

