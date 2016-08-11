New Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed their battalion commander’s inspection Nov. 8, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. During the inspection, recruits are assessed on their uniform, bearing, knowledge and discipline. The inspection is the final graduation requirement for new Marines. Mike Company is scheduled to graduate Nov. 10, 2016. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
This work, New Marines Pass Final Inspection on Parris Island, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
