    Around the Air Force: F-35s Deploy to Estonia / Minuteman III Launch / 500,000th CCAF Grad

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, two F-35As deploy to Estonia for the first time, Global Strike Command Airmen test launch a Minuteman III ICBM, and the 500,000th person has graduated from the Community College of the Air Force. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 08:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 522259
    Filename: DOD_104322997
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: F-35s Deploy to Estonia / Minuteman III Launch / 500,000th CCAF Grad, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vandenberg AFB
    F
    Estonia
    ICBM
    Launch
    Graduation
    California
    CCAF
    Around the Air Force
    lightning II
    ATAF
    featured videos
    CMSAF Kaleth Wright
    Minuteman II

