On this look around the Air Force, two F-35As deploy to Estonia for the first time, Global Strike Command Airmen test launch a Minuteman III ICBM, and the 500,000th person has graduated from the Community College of the Air Force. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|522259
|Filename:
|DOD_104322997
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: F-35s Deploy to Estonia / Minuteman III Launch / 500,000th CCAF Grad, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
