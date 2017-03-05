Around the Air Force: F-35s Deploy to Estonia / Minuteman III Launch / 500,000th CCAF Grad

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this look around the Air Force, two F-35As deploy to Estonia for the first time, Global Strike Command Airmen test launch a Minuteman III ICBM, and the 500,000th person has graduated from the Community College of the Air Force. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.